Cyberattack Cripples Dewan Farooque Motors

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) has fallen victim to a significant cyberattack that has severely compromised its IT infrastructure and data. The attack resulted in the corruption of critical corporate data and the crashing of servers, forcing the company to postpone a scheduled board meeting.

The company issued a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on November 28, 2024, stating that the cyberattack had caused extensive damage to its IT systems. The incident has disrupted the company’s operations and hindered its ability to access essential financial and operational data.

DFML is currently working diligently to restore its systems and recover the lost data. However, the process is expected to take considerable time. The company has assured its stakeholders that it will provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

This cyberattack on DFML highlights the growing threat of cybercrime in Pakistan. In recent years, numerous organizations, including government agencies and private companies, have been targeted by cybercriminals.

In April 2024, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also faced a similar cyberattack, leading to the leakage of sensitive data. These incidents underscore the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive information.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is essential for organizations to invest in advanced cybersecurity solutions and implement strict security protocols to safeguard their digital assets.