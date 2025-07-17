Cybercrime Agency Summons Imran Khan’s Sister Over Social Media Controversy: Is PTI Splitting?

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, over alleged involvement in “anti-state” social media activity. The development comes amid growing internal discord within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, triggering speculation about deepening fractures inside the party.

According to the NCCIA, Aleema Khan has been asked to appear at the agency’s Lahore office in relation to a case registered in May. The notice states that failure to comply may result in legal action under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which penalizes those who ignore official summons.

While the allegations center on digital content, the situation reflects a broader political struggle within PTI. Aleema Khan has taken a more visible role since Imran Khan’s incarceration, including media interactions and alleged influence over the party’s digital narrative. Her increasing prominence has caused friction with several senior leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat and Kanwal Shauzab.

Sher Afzal Marwat has accused Aleema of coordinating campaigns through YouTubers to discredit certain party members, particularly Pashtun leaders. Leaked Zoom calls and WhatsApp conversations have further amplified concerns about internal power struggles and narrative control.

Despite claiming that Imran Khan has urged unity and focus on the movement, Aleema’s actions have created divisions within PTI’s top ranks. The cybercrime probe may be more than just a legal step; it appears to be part of a broader effort to curb her growing influence at a time when PTI is struggling to maintain coherence.

