The Interior Ministry has admitted that the cybercrime complaints are increasing day by day in Pakistan. According to details submitted to the National Assembly total 50,505 complaints have been registered during the last four year out of which 11,389 complaints converted into enquiries and 1071 Cases / FIRs have been registered till 30th September 2019. Moreover, 982 accused have been arrested in the above-mentioned Cases/FIRs.

It was further revealed that 1325 cases have been registered till 31st January 2020 after enactment of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Cybercrime Complaints are Rising in Pakistan-Interior Ministry

Further 1103 cases have been reported from the year 2007 before the enactment of PECA, 2016. In 546 cases complete challan has been submitted, 435 cases interim challan has been submitted and 344 cases are under investigation. The total cases convicted under PECA, 2016 is 14.

Currently, 131 regular/non-development posts have approved the strength of Cybercrime Wing – FIA on which 83 officers/officials are work as regular/permanent employees and 33 are working on a contract basis. Moreover, a PSCP funded project titled “National Response Centre for Cyber Crimes (NR3C) Project Phase-III” got approved in CDWP meeting held on 19-03-2018 with 416 contractual posts. Up till now, 354 personnel have been recruited on a contract basis.

The following steps have been taken by the government to prevent the cybercrime: In order to address the increasing volume of complaints, Cybercrime Wing of FIA has proposed the expansion of its wing through Phase-III of NR3C which has been approved. 10 new cybercrime reporting centres have been notified at the following stations, which are operational: • Islamabad • Gujranwala • Faisalabad • Multan • Abbotahod • D.I Khan • Sukkhur • Hyderabad • Gilgit • Gwadar

Further 407 Cyber crime Investigators, Forensic Experts, Technical Staff etc., have been recruited. Up gradation of existing Digital Forensic Laboratories and Technical Investigation Tools to meet the growing challenges of Cyber world has been done.

Capacity building of Cyber Crime Investigators and Technical experts is being ensured by imparting foreign and national framings. Procurement of latest Investigation and Forensic gadgets for effective cyber investigations is under process.