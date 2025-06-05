Keeping in mind the continuous rise in cybercrimes, the government of Pakistan has launched the cybercrime helpline 1799 to keep its citizens more aware and secure. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken a major step in strengthening Pakistan’s fight against cybercrime. On Tuesday, he officially launched the helpline centre of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) during a visit to its headquarters in Islamabad.

During the visit, Naqvi inspected important units of the NCCIA. These included the helpline unit, forensic laboratory, and network security division. He praised the staff for their hard work, professionalism, and dedication to tackling cybercrime. He urged them to continue their efforts with the same passion and stay updated with the latest digital threats.

Cybercrime Helpline 1799 Launched: Report Online Crimes Easily

One of the key announcements was the revival of the National Cyber Scouts Programme. This initiative is aimed at educating and training students about online safety, cybersecurity, and digital threats. The programme will help the younger generation understand the dangers of the internet and teach them how to stay safe online.

Naqvi also launched the new cybercrime helpline. Citizens can now report any cybercrime by simply dialing 1799. This helpline will help them to quickly report issues such as hacking, identity theft, online fraud, and harassment. The minister further highlighted the importance of fast and efficient complaint handling so people can trust and rely on the system.

He also emphasised the need to include the public in efforts to fight cybercrime. According to Naqvi, increasing awareness is just as important as technology. People also need to know how to protect themselves.

In response to growing digital threats, especially with the rapid use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the interior minister called for modern tools and systems. He said the NCCIA must adopt cutting-edge technology, both in software and hardware. He also directed officials to hire more skilled staff and provide them with the resources needed to perform their duties effectively.

Naqvi didn’t stop there. He ordered a modernisation plan for the NCCIA headquarters. This includes upgrading facilities and filling any gaps in staffing. To give the agency a new identity, he approved a fresh official logo and flag for the NCCIA.

Director General Waqar Uddin Syed briefed the minister on the agency’s operations and plans. He shared updates on current investigations and discussed the steps being taken to improve cybersecurity in the country.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and other senior officials also attended the event. The introduction of the new helpline is a good step by NCCIA. The helpline will let you report cybercrimes more easily.