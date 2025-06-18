If you love games like GTA, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, or Call of Duty, it’s time to be careful, because, cybercriminals are using the names of these popular games to trick players into downloading malware. A recent report from Kaspersky, a well-known cybersecurity firm, reveals a worrying trend. Between April 2024 and March 2025, over 19 million users worldwide were targeted by malware disguised as these games.

Cybercriminals Use GTA and Minecraft to Spread Malware Globally

This is not just a global issue. In India alone, more than 4,000 users were affected. These fake files often pretend to be mods, cheats, or cracked versions of popular titles. And since Gen Z makes up a large portion of the gaming community — constantly switching between new and trending games — they are often the easiest targets. They also spend more on games than any other age group, making them attractive for hackers.

GTA Tops the List

The most abused title in these cyberattacks was Grand Theft Auto (GTA). Although GTA V was released more than ten years ago, it still saw over 4.4 million malware attack attempts. The ongoing buzz around GTA VI and the popularity of modding made it a top bait for scammers. Minecraft followed closely with 4.1 million attacks. Other popular games used in these scams included Call of Duty and The Sims, both commonly searched online for free or modified versions.

What Happens When You Click?

Clicking on these fake files can infect your device with dangerous software. This includes password-stealing trojans, spyware, remote access tools, or even ransomware. One major goal of these attacks is to steal gaming accounts. Accounts with rare skins, high levels, or premium access are sold on the dark web, private forums, and even on Telegram. These marketplaces make it easier than ever to trade stolen gamer data.

Kaspersky Responds with Awareness Campaign

To help young gamers protect themselves, Kaspersky has launched a new interactive game called “Case 404.” This game teaches players how to spot phishing links, avoid scams, and take care of their digital safety. According to Vasily Kolesnikov, a Kaspersky cybersecurity expert, “Digital self-defence should be as natural as levelling up in a game.”

Tips to Stay Safe

To avoid falling victim to such attacks, always download games from official sources. Be cautious of websites offering free cheats, mods, or game currencies. Use strong, unique passwords for your gaming accounts and consider using two-factor authentication. And if you’re serious about staying safe, try out “Case 404” to improve your cybersecurity knowledge in a fun way.

Our Thought

In the digital age, being a smart gamer means more than just winning matches. It’s also about protecting yourself. If something looks too good to be true — like free coins or early access to a new game — it probably is. Stay sharp, stay safe, and keep your game accounts secure.

