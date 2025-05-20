Cybersecurity in the Age of Inclusive Digital Transformation

In the digital age, connectivity is not just an enabler of progress—it is a vital necessity that influences access to education, financial inclusion, healthcare, and civic participation. As digital transformation continues to redefine our personal and professional lives, cybersecurity has become a fundamental pillar in sustaining this progress. For Pakistan, where mobile internet usage is expanding rapidly and digital services are increasingly embedded into national infrastructure, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Yet, as we celebrate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2025 under the theme “Gender Equality in Digital Transformation,” it becomes clear that the success of cybersecurity strategies must not be measured by technical resilience alone, but also by how effectively they protect and empower all segments of society—especially women and girls.

Cybersecurity is often perceived as a purely technical domain involving the protection of networks, systems, and data from unauthorized access or attacks. However, it is equally a social issue. As more citizens go online for banking, education, healthcare, and communication, they are also exposed to a variety of cyber threats, including identity theft, online fraud, digital surveillance, and cyber harassment. These threats are not evenly distributed. Women, particularly in conservative or underserved communities, often face unique and heightened risks in digital spaces. These risks act as a barrier to their full participation in digital transformation, deepening existing gender divides and threatening the inclusiveness of Pakistan’s digital future.

The gender gap in digital access and online participation in Pakistan is stark. According to the GSMA’s Mobile Gender Gap Report 2023, Pakistani women are 49% less likely than men to use mobile internet and 38% less likely to own a mobile phone. In 2024, the gap is reduced to 33% in mobile ownership and 20% mobile internet usage, yet this disparity is the widest in Asia for mobile ownership and mobile internet usage, following Bangladesh. This digital divide is not just a matter of access—it reflects deeper issues of affordability, literacy, cultural norms, and most critically, safety. Women who do access the internet are more likely to encounter online harassment, cyberbullying, doxxing (publishing personal information), cyberstalking, digital blackmail and other forms of gender-based digital abuse. These gender-based cyber violence are not isolated incidents; they are structural challenges that deter women from engaging freely in digital environments, often leading to self-censorship or complete withdrawal from online platforms.

While Pakistan has made important regulatory strides, such as the enactment of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025, and the establishment National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), many women still hesitate to report cyber incidents. Fear of social backlash, lack of awareness of reporting mechanisms, or a perception that their complaints will not be taken seriously contribute to significant underreporting. This invisibility perpetuates the cycle of abuse and marginalization in cyberspace.

To create a safer digital space for all, cybersecurity strategies must be intentionally inclusive. First and foremost, cyber policies and regulations should explicitly address gender-specific risks. For example, measures against online stalking, doxxing (unauthorized sharing of personal information), and digital blackmail must be strengthened and widely publicized. Law enforcement agencies must be sensitized to handle gender-based cybercrimes with confidentiality and empathy. PTA and relevant stakeholders can collaborate on policy updates that prioritize the protection of vulnerable users without compromising freedom of expression.

Equally critical is the promotion of cyber hygiene and digital literacy—particularly among women and youth in rural or underserved areas. PTA, in coordination with telecom operators, civil society, and educational institutions, can enhance outreach campaigns that teach basic cybersecurity practices: recognizing phishing attempts, setting strong passwords, using multi-factor authentication, and understanding privacy settings on social media platforms. These programs should be designed with cultural context in mind and delivered in local languages to maximize their reach and impact. Importantly, they must go beyond technical awareness to include discussions on consent, emotional manipulation, and digital self-defense—topics often overlooked in conventional cyber literacy initiatives.

The issue of gender equality in cybersecurity becomes even more pressing as Pakistan prepares to embrace next-generation technologies like 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and Wi-Fi 6E. These technologies, while promising enhanced connectivity and automation, also introduce new vulnerabilities. For example, malicious use of AI against women is an emerging threat. Deep fake technology, powered by AI, is increasingly being misused to create non-consensual and often pornographic content targeting women. These AI-generated deep fakes are then used for blackmail, public shaming, or reputational damage, causing serious psychological and social harm. Unlike traditional cyber threats, such AI-driven abuses are difficult to detect and regulate, often falling through legal and technological gaps. This highlights the urgent need for stronger governance of AI tools, clear ethical boundaries, and dedicated legal provisions to criminalize such acts.

PTA, through its regulatory role and public engagement initiatives, is uniquely positioned to lead these efforts. By enforcing standards such as the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR), promoting national-level cybersecurity awareness campaigns, and fostering collaboration with CERTs and international bodies, PTA aims to ensure that Pakistan’s digital transformation is not only technically sound but also socially inclusive. Moreover, integrating cybersecurity into broader national strategies for digital inclusion, such as the Digital Pakistan initiative, can ensure alignment between innovation, safety, and equality.

Cybersecurity, at its core, is about protecting people—not just machines or data. As digital transformation accelerates, we must recognize that security and inclusion are two sides of the same coin. Without inclusive cybersecurity, women and marginalized groups will continue to face barriers that limit their participation in the digital economy and civic life. Conversely, without the full participation of these groups, our cybersecurity frameworks will remain incomplete, lacking the diverse insights needed to address evolving threats.

WTISD 2025 is a timely reminder that achieving gender equality in digital transformation requires us to move beyond rhetoric and into action. Building a resilient digital ecosystem where every citizen—regardless of gender—can participate safely, confidently, and meaningfully is not only a moral imperative but a national priority. PTA reaffirms its commitment to this vision by continuing to champion a cybersecurity agenda that protects, includes, and empowers all Pakistanis.

