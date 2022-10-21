Damaged European Undersea Cables Affect Internet Connectivity Globally

According to the latest reports, multiple undersea cables in the south of France were cut overnight which made Internet access unreliable globally. Moreover, the engineers fixed one broken link but the investigation is still ongoing. Is it an unlikely coincidence or did Russian sabotage temporarily put Internet access on hold? What do you think? This point has been raised due to the Ukraine conflict, but investigators have not yet found any evidence supporting this assumption.

European Undersea Cables Damaged

The issue started on Wednesday night. An undersea cable in south France resulted in widespread internet connectivity issues. Reports claim that at least three fiber cables were severed at 20:30 (UTC), making Internet access slower for users in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The good part is that the Cloud companies quickly worked to fix the issue.

According to a report by cloud security company Zscaler, the unexpected undersea cable damage resulted in packet loss and an increased latency rate for websites and applications traversing the impacted paths. The company has identified three broken links:

Marseille-Lyon

Marseille-Milan

Marseille-Barcelona.

Moreover, Zscaler made routing adjustments to internet traffic where it was possible in order to mitigate the issue. However, in some places, actions were hindered by app and content providers still using the severed links. In addition to that, Zscaler confirmed that workers had fixed one of the affected links that was resulting in a drop in packet loss and reduced latency for websites and internet applications. However, the remaining links were confirmed severed through direct fiber testing. The search operations are still finding the damaged points in the undersea cable.

The good piece of info is that Internet connectivity is slowly returning to normal. Moreover, the investigations are ongoing locally and globally. Meanwhile, unknown undersea cable damage in the United Kingdom sparked wild speculation that the cut lines might involve unknown Russian saboteurs.

