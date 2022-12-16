Dania Shah arrested in leaked video Scandal

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested Dania Shah, the third wife of the late Amir Liaquat. Dania Shah was arrested by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Lodhran during a raid. She had allegedly uploaded the controversial video of Amir Liaquat on social media compromising his privacy.

This action is taken after Amir Liaquat’s daughter lodged a complaint against Dania Shah.

Amir Liaquat who was a member of the National Assembly passed away in Karachi on June 9 under mysterious circumstances. His sudden death came as a shock for everyone and many people held social media troller possible for this since his video was leaked and people were making fun of it.

The body of Amir Liaquat was received by his son and the last rites were conducted by the Chippa foundation. He was laid to rest in a graveyard on the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, Karachi.

While telling about the arrest, Salma Bibi who is the mother of Dania shah and was quite active in media during the issues between Dania and Amir Liaquat arose, said:

The officials barged into our house and arrested Dannia. I have come to the police station, but they are not telling me anything and Dania isn’t present here as well.”

This action is taken to know the cause of the sudden death and also because Dania Shah leaked his private video which comes under cyber crime.

