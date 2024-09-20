Danny Boyle’s Zombie Flick Shot on an iPhone 15s

In a groundbreaking move that defies Hollywood conventions, Danny Boyle’s latest zombie thriller, “28 Years Later,” has been filmed entirely on iPhone 15s. This marks a significant departure from the traditional use of large, professional cinema cameras in major film productions.

Despite the availability of high-end digital cameras like Arri’s Mini LF, which was used to capture “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle chose to embrace the versatility and portability of the iPhone 15. This decision was driven by their desire to capture a more raw and intimate feel for the film.

“28 Years Later,” set for release in June 2025, is the long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed “28 Days Later,” which redefined the zombie genre in 2002. The film stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, and promises to deliver a thrilling and suspenseful experience.

Boyle and Mantle’s choice to use iPhones for “28 Years Later” is not without precedent. The pair previously collaborated on the groundbreaking “28 Days Later,” which was filmed with a Canon XL-1, one of the first digital cameras used in a Hollywood feature film. This innovative approach helped to establish “28 Days Later” as a genre-defining classic.

The iPhone 15’s advanced camera capabilities, including its high-resolution sensor and impressive low-light performance, make it a viable option for filmmaking. By utilizing adapted iPhone 15s, the production team was able to achieve a level of quality and flexibility that was previously unimaginable.

The decision to use smartphones for “28 Years Later” is a testament to the evolving nature of filmmaking. As technology continues to advance, it is becoming increasingly possible to create high-quality films with a variety of tools and equipment. While traditional cinema cameras may still be the preferred choice for many productions, the iPhone 15’s role in “28 Years Later” demonstrates that there are no limits to what can be achieved with a little creativity and ingenuity.