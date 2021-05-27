Daraz and Robinhood Army alleviating the ethical binning of Fresh Products

Daraz one of the biggest online shopping platform recently announced its partnership with Robinhood Army. The aim of the partnership is to reduce the ethical binning of the food. The partnership works on the model where the cancelled orders from dFresh will be given to the Robinhood Army who will further distribute it amongst those who need it. Since the announcement of the partnership, Daraz has donated around 1350+ kgs of fresh products that was generated from 170+ orders.

Almirah Naz Butt, Head of CSR, Daraz said, “One of the biggest challenges was the disposal of leftover food due to undelivered orders, hence through this partnership we aim to eliminate food wastage and support the communities with fresh products. Robinhood army is a trusted organization who will jointly help us with our goal and reach to far flung areas to make our service beneficial.”

Robinhood Army is one of the organizations working towards eliminating food waste and eliminate hunger. The organization’s army of workers who selflessly work to provide food to the underprivileged.Pakistan has an abundance amount of food and the country’s main problem of wastage has led to accessibility to food for the poor.

Sameer Beg, Head of Robinhood Army said, “Every year around 363 ton of food is wasted in Pakistan. Collaborating with Daraz we are working towards eliminating this. We collect all the cancelled orders or failed orders from Daraz and distribute it to those in need.”

Part of our routine is that we usually stuff our plates with food and when unable to finish, the leftovers are easily scraped off into the bin. It is a common household practice, where we waste food without realizing the magnitude of the waste generated. Our country has many welfare groups and organizations working tirelessly to ensure that don’t go to bed hungry.

Pakistan’s food wastage is one of the biggest issues which has to be highlighted. It is a concern which needs to be talked about and it needs awareness campaign as well as advocacy drives to shed light on this matter. According to the Global Hunger Index, Pakistan has improved its position globally as the decrease was noticed compared to early 2000. Currently Pakistan ranks 88 out of 132 and has improved -33.9% change in the last two decades. However, its severity scale falls under “serious” which cannot change if measures are not taken to prevent.