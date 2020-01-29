Toyota Pakistan has announced its collaboration with Pakistan’s one of the biggest ecommerce platform, Daraz.pk. This is a very good step as now people will be able to buy car from the Toyota’s official store on Daraz. Thought the company took some time, but finally it has entered the digital age by listing its products on Daraz for sale.

Daraz Becomes Official e-commerce Partner of Toyota Pakistan

The company while announcing the new has also shared the link of it’s store in Daraz. In a Facebook post, Toyota Pakistan, revealed:

Entering the new digital age. Toyota Pakistan is pleased to announce its partnership with the top e-commerce platform of Pakistan, Daraz.

Visit the store from the link below:

http://bit.ly/2RVpHmf

Currently we can see only few cars for sale in Daraz Store however, might be possible that its a new venture and soon Daraz will be updating the store with more products.

Right now the delivery services is only available in Karachi but the company is planning to expand it to other big cities of Pakistan.

Order Placement:

One can place order for the flagship store of Toyota Pakistan on Daraz. One can also book the car and can get more information by calling the product specialist on 0301-8284991.

Payment Mode:

Payment will be made through bank pay order. Customers need to submit their payo rder slip upon getting the conformation from the Daraz. When the order will get mature, daraz will provide the lead time.

Delivery:

Home delivery will take place in 2-3 days. Car handover will be done through Toyota motors 3S authorized dealership network.

