Daraz delists 5,000+ sellers to enhance customer experience

In 2021, online shoppers highly rely on the customer evaluations of their most trusted peers instead of word-of-mouth referrals.

Daraz, which has 15 million monthly users, and has dominated in the e-retail space for as long as we one can remember has just taken an important measure along those lines. As Daraz continues to see rapid growth, consumers are increasingly making purchase decisions with the help of one of the most powerful ecommerce tools: consumer reviews! This is where the e-commerce giant has taken an important step to elevate customer experience as well as quality of service.

Daraz has taken effective steps to improve its seller space by removing 5000+ sellers from the platform. This wasn’t a hasty decision as the delisting depended on essential factors like High Cancellation Rate,High Quality Return Rate, Late Processing Orders, poor customer reviews and bad operational KPIs. This shows that the company is making the necessary steps for improving customer experience.

While evaluations are crucial for sellers, they are equally crucial for businesses. Reviews have a direct impact on a business’s reputation and may be the final nudge that converts a client or convinces them to never consider the brand again.

Daraz is continuously working to enhance its brand and seller listing as well as review system and encourages businesses to respond to customer comments and concerns. Shoppers value this engagement and are getting more knowledgeable when it comes to identifying reliable evaluations. Brands should be prepared to collaborate with this marketspace in order to exceed customers’ expectations and maintain a steady stream of genuine positive feedback and sales.