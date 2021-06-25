Daraz has collaborated with TPL Trakker for safer deliveries and to improve customer experience. TPL Trakker is Pakistan’s leading IoT (Internet of Things) company providing tracking, telematics, mapping, and location-based services. TPL Trakker will provide DARAZ a fully customized Fleet Management Services (FMS), to improve its services throughout Pakistan, resulting in fast, effective client deliveries.

In June, TPL Trakker and Daraz hosted a digital signing ceremony to start the agreement. Sarwar Ali Khan, TPL Trakker CEO and Ahmed Tanveer, COO Daraz, were present at the event.

Daraz Eager to Provide Secure Online Deliveries Joins Hands with TPL Trakker for Better Customer Services

Mr. Tanveer, Chief Operating Officer Daraz stated that “Logistics infrastructure is one of the major problems in the growth of e-commerce. We have started working with TPL Trakker to empower us and our clients with the digitized system to monitor the tracking traffic 100% accurately. Our constant objective is to improve customer services. This will give us the correct data and new insights to enhance our delivery lead times.”

Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, Trakker stated, “Providing our services to streamline Daraz online delivery is a new milestone for Trakker, being selected as FMS provider by Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform. This step is towards the TPL Trakker’s objective to provide telematics to connect mobile assets, people, and organizations, and to allow companies to make quicker and more intelligent choices with real-time data.”

Pakistan’s eCommerce has become a powerful tool for the country’s developing economy. The online marketplace has risen significantly during the pandemic when the whole world became fully dependent on the online market. Moving to the new standard, with people becoming familiar with new business activities and concepts, enhancing infrastructure is important for a better customer experience and online businesses.

TPL and Daraz, using the newest technology, both intended to improve the country’s infrastructure and promote eCommerce and the service industry.

