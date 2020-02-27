Daraz’ Grand Fashion Festival celebrates the launch of leading international brands

Daraz is celebrating the launch of leading Turkish apparel brands on its platform with the Grand Fashion Festival, which started on February 25th, 2020.

Trendyol, a popular Turkish fashion retailer, has launched its official store on DarazMall, bringing customers in Pakistan exclusive access to a large assortment of authentic products and the latest trends in western fashion. In addition to Trendyol’s private label collection, the official store will carry products from other leading Turkish brands including Koton, Armonika, Bambi, Boutiquen, Soho, Inci Shoes and Ola.

Over the past year, Daraz has focused on rebuilding its fashion identity and curating an assortment that carries something for everyone. The platform’s fashion category has grown to become a one-stop solution with more than 3 million products that include traditional and western clothes, accessories and footwear. With the launch of international labels on Daraz, the platform has further extended the range of trends available to customers.

“Through our partnership with leading Turkish labels, we are offering our customers exclusive access to the best of western fashion. We look forward to partnering with more international brands to meet customers’ demand for products that are not easily available,” Danyaal Balkhi, Regional Commercial Director Cross Border, Daraz Pakistan.

The Grand Fashion Festival, which is live until March 2nd, also features the latest lawn collections from leading local fashion houses including Generation, Bonanza Satrangi, Alkaram and So Kamal. In order to help customers, navigate through the millions of products available and select items that best suit their preferences, Daraz has categorised the products according to pattern, colour and print.

Daraz implements a strict purchase protection policy to ensure that customers are safeguarded from fraud. While Daraz offers customers a number of digital payment options – including the Daraz Wallet – buyers can also choose to pay with cash upon delivery. The platform also promises that no hidden charges will be levied on buyers purchasing international products.