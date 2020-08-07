Daraz joins hands with Circle and other non-profit organizations to conduct virtual learning sessions and empower students

The COVID19 pandemic has altered the mode of training and education not just globally but also in Pakistan. In order to ensure that students from under served communities can continue to learn and develop new skills during this period, Daraz, the leading ecommerce platform in the country, has joined hands witha number of NGOs including NOWPDP, Orange Tree Foundation, Zindagi Trust and Circle – a women empowerment and inclusion enterprise – and will be conducting a series of virtual learning sessions for the non-profit organizations’ students and staff members.

The sessions are curated to help students enhance their corporate knowledge and will focus on various areas including digital marketing, influencer marketing and creative designing. They will also provide insights on how online businesses operate and will be conducted by Daraz’ own employees.

The first session was held in collaboration with Circle’s TECH KARO initiative on Tuesday, 28thJuly, 2020 and was conducted by Maria Hashmi, Performance Marketing Lead at Daraz and focused on digital marketing. The session – titled “Digital Growth Through Performance Marketing” – was attended by 37 students, a majority of whom were women, seeking to establish their career in digital marketing.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of Circle’s TechKaro workshop to empower this group of extremely hard-willed, resilient & talented women. The curiosity in their eyes & their ambition not only made me excited about equipping them with the right tools to succeed in the digital world, but also gave me hope for Pakistan’s future,” said Hashmi.

Rabab Fatima, Lead Instructor at Circle Pakistan, said,“Daraz’collaboration with Circle’s Techkaro program, will help equip students with the unique learning and skill sets needed to thrive in the marketing field.”

According to estimates, Pakistan loses $20 billion due to the exclusion of persons with disabilities. Daraz’ collaboration with is aimed at providing the same opportunity for corporate exposure and skill development to people with disabilities.

Omair Ahmad, Executive Director, NOWPDP said, “NOWPDP as an organization endeavors to create economic opportunities for persons with disabilities and we believe our collaboration with Daraz is an excellent opportunity for our trainees to learn initiate their own online businesses.”

Another organization Daraz has partnered up with is the Orange Tree Foundation, an organization with which the ecommerce platform enjoys a strong relationship and history of collaborative efforts geared towards financially supporting OTFs students.

“While there is an air of worry and uncertainty during this pandemic there are also such great examples of certain organisations and individuals that are going out of their way to help their society and their nation. Through the virtual learning sessions, Daraz has opened its doors for individuals to learn digital marketing and trade,”Omer Mateen Allahwala, CEO, Orange Tree Foundation

The Orange Tree Foundations will encourage not only senior students but also their parents to become part of this initiative to enhance their skills.

Through the Virtual Learning Sessions, Daraz is aiming to fill gaps presented in students’ learning due to the COVID19 pandemic and help them continue their learning, while gaining corporate exposure, through digital means.