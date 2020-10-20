Daraz launches Affiliate Program – Here’s How to Join it & Earn!





Daraz is all set to launch an affiliate program this October. The program is designed to give entrepreneurs, content creators and influencers an easy opportunity to enhance their income generating abilities by earning a commission on every transaction generated from promoting Daraz online shopping products online. This is the first major affiliate program to be launched in South Asia offering the highest commission in the industry with conversion opportunities on millions of products.

Daraz will be launching this program in its five South Asian markets, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar. This program is powered by Alibaba’s fast-paced technology; thus, the whole process of registering becomes very easy and streamlined for the parties involved. Those participating will face convenience as they drive themselves through a world-class experience of earning the highest commissions possible within the industry.

As economies resume, Daraz is expecting that the traditional market system will also move towards digitizing themselves due to the problems faced. This will lead business practices and functions to incorporate trackable and performance-based marketing models. Conclusively, the consumer base for the e-commerce sector will increase, allowing the members of the affiliate program to capitalize on conversion opportunities on millions of products.

Edouard Gheerbrant, Daraz group’s Chief Growth Officer says that, “The team is looking forward to the full launch of the program. After a successful soft launch with selected partners, we have gained confidence that offering access to the promotion of the millions of deals on Daraz will create unprecedented earning opportunities for all digital players in the region.”

Gheerbrant also assures that Daraz is actively incubating and empowering aspiring individuals so they are better-equipped to engage with its growing customer-base.

Daraz believes in staying consistent with its mission and values. We’re focusing on creating change in the South Asian markets by introducing the affiliate program to increase chances of employability. Daraz strives to commit to the growth and expansion of the e-commerce sector in South Asia by continuously making use of the latest technology & indulging in new markets like online bill payments, travelling& much more. The world is moving towards digitization and we want to play a greater role by allowing individuals to empower themselves through this initiative.

When & How to Join Daraz Affiliate Program?

The program is set to be launched on 11.11 Sale – the biggest shopping season on the internet around the world. Interested parties can sign up for the program here: https://bit.ly/DarazAffiliateSignUp