Daraz Launches Independence Day Celebration Sale to Mark Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

Daraz, has launched its biggest Independence Day sale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence. The 11-day mega sale will provide customers with competitive prices over a wide range of products from different categories. Buyers will get the opportunity to bag top deals from their favourite brands, enjoy great discounts, and shop through over 100 Mega Deals.

Advertisement

With the Independence Day celebration, Daraz will also provide the chance to win exciting prizes with its Daily Reward and One Rupee Game. Top-notch brands related to electronics, fashion, home accessories, online grocery and many others will offer flat discounts. Under one roof of Daraz online market, buyers will find all top brands including Haier, Dawlance, ОРРО, Realme, TCL, Unilever, P&G, Reckitt, MoltyFoam and Edenrobe. Shopaholics will receive exclusive brand vouchers and giveaways, making their celebrations memorable.

CMO of Daraz Muhammad Ammar Hassan said,

“Independence Day holds a very special place in the heart of every Pakistani. On the 75th Independence of Pakistan, we want to offer our customers a broad selection of deals for them to buy and celebrate. In addition, we are excited to promote our Proudly Pakistani section with the hopes of uplifting our local sellers & SMEs.”

On the grand celebration of Pakistan’s diamond jubilee anniversary, Daraz has set its eyes to promote local manufactured products under the Proudly Pakistani initiative. The step highlights the pride brand takes for local products and also honors the patriotism every Pakistani carries on this Independence Day.

Alongside the mega sale, a live stream of shows has been arranged to pay tribute to our homeland. All buyers note that Daraz will provide free shipping during the one of its kind Independence Day celebration sale.

Check out? On Pakistan’s 75th Independence Anniversary, vivo Ensures to Continue Satisfying Users by Following GLOCAL Approach