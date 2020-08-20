Daraz offers a gorgeous superpremium device filled with high-end features Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra on easy monthly installments. If you want to get a premium feel by owning this flagship then download the Daraz app or visit the Daraz website to place your order.

Daraz Offers Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra on Easy Monthly Installments

According to Daraz, it offers its Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) plan with zero hidden charges for Silk Bank, Standard Chartered, Bank Alfalah, and MCB credit cardholders! It is applicable for all products with a value of 10,000 PKR or above. For more information – on App, you can find the help section by clicking the “Account” icon; on Computer, look for “Customer Care” in the top bar. Search “EMI” on Daraz to learn more. If you are not a customer of the mentioned banks, then please contact your bank to get information on post-purchase EMI.

Prebooking has been started from the 6th of August and will be closed on 28th of August while delivery will start from the 29th of August 2020.

It is important to note that in Pakistan, only the 8GB variant is available. The customers can get buds with Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note20 is a whole new world in your pocket. Its S Pen offers groundbreaking low latency for a realistic experience. Take notes on the massive Infinity-O display or enjoy next-level mobile gaming. And have the power to keep working and playing all day, worry-free.

Pre-order Galaxy Note20 Ultra and get complimentary Galaxy Buds+ or get a wireless charger and eVoucher worth Rs. 5,000 with Galaxy Note20.

