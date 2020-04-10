Daraz opens international payment gateways for overseas Pakistani donors

Daraz has opened up international payment gateways to enable overseas Pakistanis to donate to non-profit organizations and support daily wage earners and families in the underserved areas of Pakistan as they cope with the impact of Corona Virus.

Daraz Cares, the leading ecommerce platform’s CSR wing, recently launched “Together Lets Help Pakistan” – a donation campaign – in partnership with a number of well-reputed non-profitable organizations including Edhi Foundation, Indus Hospital, United Nations Association of Pakistan, Akhuwat Foundation, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, AlKhidmat, SIUT, Deaf Reach, Orange Tree and Rizq. The platform is not charging any commission on donations, which are being directly transferred to the organizations.

Daraz’ goal is to help more than 5,000 families and with the help of donations sent in by customers, the platform has reached 1,500 families already. By opening up international payment gateways, Daraz has enabled Pakistanis residing in any part of the world to donate using their Visa or Mastercard credit and debit cards of any bank.

“Our aim is to provide customers and overseas Pakistanis a convenient platform through which they can donate and help the most vulnerable during these uncertain times. We believe that the country can only emerge stronger from this period if we all stand together. At Daraz, we are always ready to contribute and play our part in helping the nation and we are confident that we will be able to mitigate the impacts,” said Almira Butt, Head of CSR, Daraz Pakistan.

In order to donate through Daraz, customers can follow a simple 3-step process: log onto Daraz and head over to the Daraz Cares page, select the donation package of any NGO and proceed to pay with preferred bank cards or e-wallets.

