Daraz Pakistan Empowers Connectivity with 15% Off on All Mobile Network top-ups for an Entire Month

Daraz, Pakistan’s premier e-commerce platform, has introduced an exciting offer that gives its users a flat 15% discount on every mobile network bundle purchased through the platform during the entire month of June.

The promotion, which is set to last for an entire month, will span the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha holiday, allowing consumers to save on their mobile expenses, especially during this festive period. The special discount applies on mobile top-ups and bundles for all telecom operators including Jazz, Zong, Telenor, and Ufone, offering customers a wide range of options nationwide.

‘Daraz is committed to bringing the best value to our customers, and we are thrilled to provide this special deal that gives substantial savings on mobile bundles,” said Muhammad Ammar Hassan, CMO, of Daraz Pakistan. “We hope our customers take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy their Eid-ul-Adha with even more connectivity and less expense.”

This latest initiative from Daraz further underscores its commitment to offering competitive deals to its customers, solidifying its status as Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform. Customers looking to benefit from this deal can simply visit the Daraz platform and choose their preferred mobile bundle from their operator of choice. The 15% discount can be availed by collecting a voucher from the Top Up section on Daraz’s homepage.

