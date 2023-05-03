Daraz Pakistan Joins Forces with Leading Banks and Financial Institutions to Drive Digital Payments Adoption

Recognizing the importance of convenient and secure payment options, Daraz Pakistan has collaborated with industry-leading banks for The Big Bank Week to offer customers more savings and incentivize them to opt for digital payments. Through these partnerships, Daraz users will benefit from a wide range of discounts and payment methods, including credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and online banking, empowering them to choose their preferred digital payment option. Daraz shoppers can get up to 15% off as well as easy monthly instalments at 0% markup for orders worth PKR 10,000/- or above.
Daraz’s partners for this campaign include Visa, HBL, Askari Bank, Standard Chartered, Zindigi and JazzCash. This initiative aligns with Daraz Pakistan’s mission to revolutionise e-commerce and drive digital transformation in the country. By joining forces with leading banks and financial institutions, Daraz Pakistan seeks to expand the accessibility and adoption of digital payments among consumers, facilitating a shift away from traditional cash-based transactions.
Furthermore, these partnerships will contribute to the growth of the digital economy in Pakistan, enabling businesses and entrepreneurs to leverage the benefits of a cashless ecosystem.
