The e-commerce business is thriving everywhere around the world due to the lockdown imposed by COVID-19. There is a competition going on between different platforms. Consequently, every platform is offering a new range of devices and discounts. Keeping that in mind, Daraz.pk, an online shopping platform has announced to launch the much-awaited ‘M’ series of the Samsung Galaxy exclusively through its platform. Lately, Daraz,pk signed an agreement with Samsung Electronics Pakistan.

Daraz.pk to Launch Galaxy M Series on its Platform

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy M31 has a large 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Capacitive touch-screen. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery. The chipset installed in the phone is Exynos 9611. In addition to that, the phone will have a triple rear camera setup. In terms of memory space, it comes in 3 variants that are 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, and 128GB 8GB RAM. The Galaxy M31 will be launched and sold exclusively on Daraz.

The other smartphone which will be going to launch on Daraz is the Samsung Galaxy M11. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch display and a large 5000 mAh battery. The chipset installed in the phone is Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450. Along with that, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup

Speaking about the development, Daraz Pakistan Director Commercial Faisal Malik said,

Daraz is dedicated to creating brand partnerships and growing customer base in Pakistan. We strive to offer our customers access to genuine products from leading brands, and we are confident that this new collaboration with Samsung will be nothing short of revolutionary.

check out? Visa Mondays launched on Daraz to encourage the use of digital payments in Pakistan