Daraz’ robust logistics and warehousing ecosystem boosts growth of Pakistan’s Ecommerce landscape: Introducing Dus Dus Sale





Daraz, the largest online shopping in Pakistan platform, is offering customers discounts on an assortment of 15 million products during the Dus Dus sale 2020“ 10.10 sale” is live till 16th of October 2020.

Over the past few months, as the rate of digital adoption in Pakistan has accelerated, Daraz has witnessed a significant increase in traffic and expects to receive a record-breaking number of orders during the sale.During this time the platform’s assortment has grown to offer 5 million users across Pakistan access to 15 million products over 100+ categories.

In order to ensure that products are delivered swiftly to customers in a safe and secure manner, the company has optimized delivery routes, reduced delivery timelines and digitized its warehouses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Since 2018, Daraz has invested significantly on building an agile logistics ecosystem that complements a robust warehousing infrastructure. In turn, the platform has helped advance the growth of Pakistan’s ecommerce landscape. The company operates 4 warehouses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad that together cover a space of 200,000 sq. feet. Daraz is set to launch a fifth warehouse in Faisalabad in October.

Recently, the platform’s logistics arm, Daraz Express (DEX), celebrated two years of milestones that include the establishment of an extensive delivery network across 20 cities in Pakistan. By collaborating with a number of third-party logistics partners, DEX is able to deliver to 118 cities in Pakistan. With 1,500 DEX Heros (delivery agents), DEX handles 60% of all Daraz deliveries.

“Developing a strong warehousing and logistics infrastructure has a been pivotal for Daraz. Not only are we able to efficiently cater to millions of customers across Pakistan, we have also helped transform the ecommerce landscape of Pakistan,” Kassim Shroff, Chief Customer Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

Customer experience remains paramount at Daraz and DEX, has played a significant role in helping Daraz improve it. Over the past year, DEX has enabled the platform to offer customers in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad free return pickups and express delivery on a significant portion of the assortment. Plans for expanding these services into other cities in Pakistan are also underway.

Daraz has also built a large customer services team of 300 Care Champs – customer service agents – who assist millions of customers across the country and resolve their queries efficiently. Every month, these agents help process refund requests for over $50,000.

“Customer experience is of the utmost importance at Daraz and we have built a strong customer services department and geared our logistics and operations towards creating a smooth journey for our buyers. We are proud of the strides we have made towards our goal thus far and will continue on this path to enhance the shopping experience with us,” said Kassim Shroff, Chief Customer Officer, Daraz Pakistan.

During the10.10sale, event co-sponsors including P&G, Unilever, Nestle, RB, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Haier and TC will be offering exciting deals. Customers can avail discounts up to 10% from payment partners including Habib Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Visa and Easypaisa.