Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country, hosted its Digital Seller Summit for a community of 70,000 sellers on Sunday, 27th September 2020 with special guest speaker Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

The Seller Summit is an annual event where Daraz welcomes existing and potential sellers from across the nation to celebrate the success the community and the platform have enjoyed together over the years. It is an opportunity for Daraz to share seller success stories and industry insights with the community, while also focusing on providing sellers necessary information on new tools and technology that they can utilise on Daraz in order to scale their ventures, increase their product assortment and reach a larger customer base. At the Summit, sellers are also guided on how to improve customer experience in order to grow their businesses.

At the event, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director Daraz Pakistan, spoke about how unprecedented circumstances, brought on by the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic, had served to solidify Daraz’ resolve to enable small-and-medium enterprises and safeguard businesses from economic downfall.

“Over the past year, the numerous challenges we have faced have only strengthened our commitment to empower our sellers and to contribute to Pakistan’s ecommerce ecosystem. During these uncertain times, as businesses have adopted digital modes of operation, our community of sellers has grown and, as we enter the three most exciting months at Daraz, we offer them our unconditional support to reach new heights,” Saya said.

“The growth of our platform is tied to the growth of our sellers and every year we set high aspirations for the Daraz community. Over the past 12 months, we have invested in technology and logistics infrastructure for our sellers – our most important business partners – and equipped them with the knowledge and tools they need to create a strong customer experience and scale their ventures. Together, we are on the path to create a brighter future for ecommerce in Pakistan,” said Bjarke Mikkelsen, Chief Executive Officer Daraz Pakistan, at the Summit.

Daraz’ mission is to make it easy to do business and the Seller Summit provides new and existing sellers the knowledge they need to continue and strengthen their digital operations on the platform as it gears up for mega campaigns over the next three months.