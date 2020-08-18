Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the Fan Fest

Emerging smartphone brand realme, with its “Dear to Leap” brand attitude, has achieved tremendous development in only one and a half year of establishment. realme has been constantly imposing the original idea of allowing more young people to enjoy quality life that is brought by “technology” and “beauty.”

This month is filled with bright yellow color as realme, the lifestyle partner of the youth, jumpstarts the realme Fanfest with special price drop promos at the much-awaited product launch events. realme Pakistan will be dropping its prices for its smartphone and AIoT devices to for Flash Sales.

realme Pakistan will celebrate Super Brand Day on 20th August, 2020 fans can avail Upto 25% off on smart watch , Buds Q , Power bank 2 , tote bag and adventure backpack. realme C12 will be available on flash sale on August 22, 2020. All products can be availed on Samaan.pk.

smart watch , Buds Q , Power bank 2 , tote bag and adventure backpack will be available offline by August 24, 2020. realme C12 will be available offline by September 2, 2020.

realme C12

realme will be unveiling All new realme C12, the device will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which according to the company comes with a 57 days standby time 46 hours of voice calling, or 60 hours of music playback on a single charge.. Apart from this, realme C12 will sport a triple camera setup on the back along with a LED flash and a capacitive fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device will feature a single camera located inside of the waterdrop notch on top.

It will come with 3GB of RAM and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own realme UI on top.

realme Buds Q

The budget Buds Q features 10mm drivers and supports both the SBC and AAC codec. The Buds Q also offers a super low latency gaming mode at 119ms. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and IPX4 certification for water resistance.

The realme truly wireless earphones also come with touch gestures support on each bud. These can further be customized to a user’s preference using the realme Link app. The Buds Q wireless was first launched in China. The Buds Q earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. They feature 10mm drivers under the hood and have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. These are also IPX4 rated, which means it can survive water and dust splashes.

realme buds Q is co created by French design master Jose Levy. cooperated designer of Hermès. He is known in the industry as an outstanding colorist and tailor with acute insight in industrial design.

realme smart watch

The realme Watch offers a mix of fitness and smart features. The smartwatch offers real-time heart rate monitoring using the built-in PPG sensor that is touted to record the heart rate in every five minutes and enables the system to generate alerts if under specific conditions, the heart rate is lower or higher than the safe thresholds. realme has also provided SpO2 monitoring to let users track their blood oxygen levels.

For fitness enthusiasts, the realme Watch has 14 different sports modes such as Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, Walk, and Yoga, among others. The smartwatch also provides sleep monitoring, sedentary reminders, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxing.

The realme Watch is capable of providing notification alerts from most of the apps installed on your smartwatch. These notifications can be of any voice calls, SMS messages, or chat messages from services such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Further, you can use the realme Watch to unlock your phone or remotely control its music player. You can also use the smartwatch as a remote for the camera sensors of your smartwatch.

There are also customizations that can be applied through the realme Link app.

The Realme Watch comes with 12 watch faces to choose from. Also, the default watch face on the smartwatch displays time, date, weather, steps, heart rate, and calories.

realme accomplished tremendous growth records by creating flash sales and primarily selling products online. This is also in tune with its snappy young customers who get a stylish and fast partner that suits their style in realme. Brand has seen new sale records with each price drop with the entire stock being sold out in minutes or even seconds at instances.

To stay updated with all realme events and promos you may visit realme Pakistan’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts.