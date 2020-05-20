Dark Mode is Hitting Google Mobile App

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: May 20, 2020
1 minute read
Dark Mode is Hitting Google Mobile App

The charm of the dark mode is not fading away and getting popular day-by-day among the users. This is the reason that most of the app has added the mode for its users. The multiple advantages of the mode compelled most of the apps to join its company. Now we came to know that Google mobile app is also getting a dark mode. The Android and iOS users will get the option to enable the feature by the end of the week.

Dark Mode is Hitting Google Mobile App

According to Google, the feature is starting to roll out today, but it will not be available globally until later this week. Once you get the dark mode in the app then you will also be able to manually toggle between light and dark mode by heading to the app’s settings.

Google has confirmed in a tweet that the rollout of the dark mode is starting today and over the next week, the Google app for Android and iOS is getting dark mode officially. The app has a mostly grey design like other Google apps.

Recommended Reading: Google Meet Hits 50 Million Downloads

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker