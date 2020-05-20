The charm of the dark mode is not fading away and getting popular day-by-day among the users. This is the reason that most of the app has added the mode for its users. The multiple advantages of the mode compelled most of the apps to join its company. Now we came to know that Google mobile app is also getting a dark mode. The Android and iOS users will get the option to enable the feature by the end of the week.

Dark Mode is Hitting Google Mobile App

According to Google, the feature is starting to roll out today, but it will not be available globally until later this week. Once you get the dark mode in the app then you will also be able to manually toggle between light and dark mode by heading to the app’s settings.

Starting today & fully rolling out this week, dark mode is now available for the Google App on Android 10 and iOS 12/13. By default, the Google App will reflect your device’s system settings in Android 10 & iOS 13. If that’s set to a dark theme, the app will be in dark mode…. pic.twitter.com/ZqSD33ZhNt — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 19, 2020

Google has confirmed in a tweet that the rollout of the dark mode is starting today and over the next week, the Google app for Android and iOS is getting dark mode officially. The app has a mostly grey design like other Google apps.

