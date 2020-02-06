Dark Mode on Google Translate is Available for Android and iOS devices

Android 10 was released many months back however still not many apps are able to implement the dark mode on their platforms. Google is not able to incorporate it in all their apps. Google translate is a very popular app however it is not able to get this mode for a long time now. Dark Mode on Google Translate is long awaited and people were anxiously waiting for it.

After a long wait, it seems like Dark mode is finally coming to Google Translate on Android and iOS devices. Google Translate version 6.5 will be bringing dark feature support for both Android and iOS devices. However, users will have to wait longer to make this feature available on their android phones.

Dark Mode on Google Translate is Available Now

However if you have an iPhone, you can get the latest version of app from the App Store having dark mode support. Dark mode on iOS is better than the Android one.

The Google translate Android app is greyish and is quite different than this feature implemented on other apps. Text colors are also dull. In short this version of dark mode theme needs to be improvised more.

This will have less strain on eyes and will also save the battery of the device. So if you have not received the feature yet, you will have to wait little longer or if you have iOS device you can enjoy it by updating the app.

