DARPA Kicks Off Study To Start Lunar Economy In Next 10 Years

According to the latest news, DARPA, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is kicking off a seven-month study of the infrastructure and baseline technology required to build a moon-based economy within the next 10 years. The lunar architecture study dubbed the Luna-10 project aspires to build a lunar infrastructure to permit commercial activities on the Moon. It is a seven-month study committed to developing an analytical framework for scientific and commercial activity on the Moon.

DARPA Is Exploring Technology Required for Moon-based Economy

The 10-Year Lunar Architecture, or LunA-10 study is pursuing ideas for technology and infrastructure concepts that can help build a lunar economy within the next decade. Michael Nayak, program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office stated:

“A large paradigm shift is coming in the next 10 years for the lunar economy. To get to a turning point faster, LunA-10 uniquely aims to identify solutions that can enable multi-mission lunar systems.”

The “multi-mission systems” are tipped to include dual-use military and commercial technology. It is just like a wireless power station offering communication and navigation capabilities. He appreciated the agency’s potential role in provoking the lunar economy to its contributions to the origin of the internet. DARPA’s foundational node of ARPANET evolved into the sprawling web of the internet and now LunA-10 is looking forward to those connective nodes in order to support a booming commercial economy on the moon.

Also Read: Modern Warfare 3 Maps List Confirmed – PhoneWorld