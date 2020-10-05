Jazz has introduced a variety of Data SIM packages. Keeping in mind the need for the users who spend most of their time on social media, Jazz brings Data SIM social bundles. There are two weekly and a monthly bundle. Users can choose as per their desire. To get to know the other Data sim bundles dial *444#.

Check Out Jazz Data SIM Social Bundles

Data Price Subscription Code Status Code Unsubscription Code Weekly Social 5 GB

(Facebook, IMO, WhatsApp) Rs. 60 *660# **660*2# **660*4# Weekly Youtube 5 GB Rs. 80 *570# *570*2# *570*4# Monthly Social 6 GB

(Facebook, WhatsApp) Rs. 133 *117*45# *117*45*2# N/A

Terms and Conditions: