Dawlance is pioneering an unmatched level of customer-care and convenience, with a special after-sales service campaign, providing relief to its customers whose appliances and electronics have been affected by the recent heavy rains, all over Pakistan. This reliable consumer-durables company has waived-off ‘Labour Charges’ and ‘Visit Charges’ for the rain-affected customers. Only spare-parts cost (if any) will be charged to the customer, while repairing a rain-damaged home-appliance.

As the current monsoon rain-storms and floods have devastated people all over the country, Dawlance has taken tangible measures to ease the sufferings of its customers. This special offer will be valid all over Pakistan for Dawlance rain-affected appliances only and will continue till the 15th of September, 2020. If any Dawlance appliances are malfunctioning due to rain, the customers can simply send a complaint to our call-centre along with a picture of the appliance (optional). Rain-affected customers will be served on priority

The Director Sales & Marketing at Dawlance – Syed Hasan Jameel stated that; Dawlance is Pakistan’s market leader in home-appliances and a fully owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the largest Turkish enterprise and the second-largest manufacturer in Europe. In Pakistan Dawlance-Arcelik is consistently elevating the standards of quality, while inspiring a service-culture in the industry. Currently, our after-sales personnel are making relentless efforts to provide relief and convenience to the rain-affected customers and help them overcome this unfortunate misery.

Dawlance Service Network has a nationwide outreach, to promise 24/7 Customer-Care with a highly responsive Call-Center and the largest network of more than 250 touch-points, delivered by highly trained, well-equipped, after-sales service technicians.