Dawood family Announces Virtual Prayer To Commemorate Their Lost Family Members In Titan Submarine Incident

We all know that a tragic incident occurred a few days back when Titan was reported missing and the Coast Guard declared that all five people aboard the submersible had died after the vessel suffered a catastrophic implosion. It was confirmed when a debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic. Just for your information, the bow sits more than two miles below the ocean’s surface and 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Two people from Pakistan were the part of this expedition: Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. Recently, the Dawood family announced a virtual prayer meet to commemorate their lost family members, who tragically passed away in the Titan submarine incident in the Canadian seas.

Two Members Of the Dawood Family Passed Away in The Titan submarine incident

The father-son pair went on the ocean gate expedition along with three other crew members including Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate — an organization running deep-sea expeditions. They had ventured on a tour to explore the wreckage of the sunken 114-year-old Titanic cruise.

The Dawood family is one of the richest in Pakistan. They shared an invitation for the prayer meeting on the Dawood Family’s social media platforms. The message on the invite reads:

“Please join the Dawood Family, as we pray to thank Allah for His immense blessings and seek His forgiveness for Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood,”

Reports claim that the prayer for the father and son will take place via live stream on the Dawood Foundation’s YouTube channel at 6:30 pm in Pakistan on Tuesday, June 27.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard recently started an investigation into the cause of the underwater implosion that destroyed the small submersible. The Coast Guard has told that it created a marine board of Investigation (MBI), its highest level of probe, for this ultimately tragic incident that drew worldwide attention.

Also Read: Is Pakistani Government Planning to Block Social Media Again? – PhoneWorld