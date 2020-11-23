Commissioner Bahawalpur calls on PSIC Director C&CI Yawar Mehdi

Divisional Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt Muhammad Zafar Iqbal called on Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director C&CI Yawar Mehdi at his office.

On the behalf of Jameel Ahmad Jameel Managing Director PSIC Director C&CI presented publications/books on handicrafts, manufactured in Chiniot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Cholistan, Salt Range, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Sargodha, Taxila and other cities of Punjab. Rao Munir Ahmed Regional Director,

Kamal Hassan Niazi Assistant Director A/Cs Bahawalpur was also present.

The PSIC delegation briefed the commissioner about the PSIC contribution for South Punjab,s women. Psic Extends the loan facility to the artisans of Bahawalpur division under the following Schemes. IFFA.

Total No of Cases 479. Amount disburse Rs 28.40 Million. ADP Bahawalnager Total No of Cases 378 amount disburse Rs 9.450 million. ADP zahirPir total No of Cases 53 amount Disburse 1.325 million. Financial support cottage industry total no of cases 17 amount disburse 1.10 million.

Commissioner appreciated PHS and Handicrafts Development Centre and soft terms loans and he said facilitating and promoting handicraft and revival of cottage industry is the backbone in creating employment. The commissioner said that Bahawalpur is renowned for its embroidery and Cholistan handcrafts and it represents our culture and traditions and play a vital role in promoting the heritage of the country.

