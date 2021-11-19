Dcode, a Pakistani brand of Premier Code has been taking the market from all corners. The brand made an entry into the market with not 1 or 2 but 4 quality product lines! The brand revealed itself through a digital launch and soon after, they released their first commercial as well. It was not just seen on digital platforms but billboards nationwide caught audience attention with ground activities being executed side by side.

DCODE is All Set to Take the Market by Storm!

Official Launch Event:

Also a good start, was the very first business partner connect event that the company held on Friday the 12th of November. The evening started off with guests arriving to the venue Royal Palm, Lahore at 7 pm. An announcement was made to move into the main hall.

Host for the evening was Natasha Hussain who was invited on stage. The event took off after 8 pm when all the stakeholders, employees and business partners were settled. After the recitation of the Quran was done and the national anthem was played, the event commenced.

Syed Muhammad Naqi, the director and CEO of dcode was invited on stage to speak a few words after which the brand reveal video was showcased to the audience after which the product managers were invited on stage to talk about their 4 models. It was followed by a commercial reveal.

After this, the head of sales central and the head of sales south was invited to speak on stage and after they left, the CEO, the GM, and the group chairman were invited to the award ceremony to give out awards to the best-performing dealers.

After this was done, the lucky draw winners were announced on stage by the head of sales central after which an LED performance was lined up for the audience. After the performance, an announcement for dinner was made. In the post-dinner ceremony, a concert was lined up by Sahir Ali Bagha that the crowd enjoyed. After a great performance, the event officially ended with employee recognition awards lined up by the CEO and the GM for the top-performing employees.

Dcode: A brand of premium Quality

Dcode is here with a boomerang! Dcode entered the market with a bang by launching 4 exquisite smartphones targeting each segment of the smartphone consumer market. These state of the art devices offer great technological innovation for the price. They render vibrant and erratic HD+ displays with decent performance, prolific looks, and sensational camera setups.

Dcode’s Bold and Cypher have already astonished the consumers with its top-tiered tech and unparalleled looks & feel. Their new entries, the Dcode Cygnal and the Dcode X, offer scintillating features and offer best value for money. The former features a 6.52” HD+ display powered by MediaTek Helio A20, 3 GBs of RAM, and 5000 mAh battery. While the latter comes with a brighter 6.67” FHD+ display powered by MediaTek Helio G95, backed up with 8 GBs of RAM & 128 GBs of ROM targeting gaming enthusiasts.

Along with an emphasis on the performance aspect of the phones, the company focused on the camera capability of these upcoming smartphones as well. The Dcode X is the first smartphone in its competition to feature an AI Penta camera setup with the main lens of 64 MP. The Penta camera captures great details in both day and night time with great versatility. The 32 MP selfie camera present on Dcode X doesn’t disappoint either with its resolution & selfies modes that are fun to use. On the contrary, the Dcode Cygnal offers a triple camera setup with a main lens being AI 16 MP.

