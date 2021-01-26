Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has clarified that decision to conduct online exams lies with universities. The students from all over Pakistan requested on Twitter to hold online exams just like they took their online classes. The main concern of the students is the increasing number of coronavirus cases as the second wave of infections has entered in the country.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has addressed the concern of students regarding online examinations and said “Some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online,”

Decision of Online Exams Lies with Universities: Shafqat Mahmood

He wrote on the Twitter that universities should take this decision by their own as well as the HEC should make sure whether all the universities are able to conduct online exams by consulting the VCs.

The minister also said that all the universities should also check whether they have the technical ability to conduct online exam for all students. Universities should make sure the presence of all the students during the online exams and no student should be left behind.

Some of insiders suggest that it is important to keep one thing in mind that whatever is decided does not allow for cheating.

