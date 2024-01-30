Samsung’s mobile chief, T.M. Roh, has provided insights into the future of Galaxy AI once it transitions from being a free service in 2025. The confirmation comes after the recent launch of the Galaxy S24 series, where Roh emphasized that despite the substantial resources invested in developing Galaxy AI, its features will continue to be offered to customers at no cost until 2025. The lingering question revolves around the fate of Galaxy AI post-2025, and intriguingly, even Samsung doesn’t have a concrete plan yet.

In an interview with ET Telecom, Roh acknowledged that the company has not made any firm decisions regarding the financial model for Galaxy AI beyond 2025. However, he hinted at a potential shift towards introducing more robust AI features for subscribers willing to pay for an enhanced experience.

Decoding the Future of Galaxy AI: Samsung’s Vision Post-2025

“According to our analysis, there are various needs for mobile AI. So, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful AI capabilities and even pay for them. So, in the future decision-making, we will consider all these factors,” Roh explained.

With over a year left to make a decision, Samsung has ample time to weigh its options and formulate a strategy. Roh’s statement suggests that the company aims to strike a balance between offering basic AI capabilities for free users and introducing premium features for those willing to invest in an elevated AI experience.

Despite the uncertainty about its future financial model, Roh painted an optimistic outlook for Galaxy AI in the coming months. Samsung plans to extend the reach of this technology to over 100 million devices worldwide in the current year. Moreover, the company has already confirmed that Galaxy AI will be available to several older Galaxy flagship models, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series within the first half of 2024. The anticipation grows, with expectations that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will also incorporate the advanced features of Galaxy AI.

As Samsung navigates the evolving landscape of AI services, users can look forward to an expanded and enhanced Galaxy AI experience, with the promise of updates and developments on the horizon. The next steps for Galaxy AI post-2025 will undoubtedly shape the future of AI accessibility and innovation within the Samsung ecosystem.

