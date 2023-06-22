There are only a few hours left to save the five members of the lost Titanic submersible. A French underwater robotic sub called Victor 6000 could be the last hope to rescue the lost Titanic tourists. This crewless robotic sub can dive deeper than other equipment currently at the search site. It is capable of reaching the wreck of the Titanic, which lies at the bottom of the North Atlantic about 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) down.

The robot can function for up to 72 hours at a time. A team of 25 people can remotely operate it on the surface. Victor 6000 will reach the search site on Wednesday night and begin its work soon after.

Deep-Diving Robotic Sub Could Be Last Hope For Lost Titanic Tourists

The tourist sub, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, went missing on Sunday. The vessel only has enough oxygen for about 96 hours which will end on Thursday morning. As the deadline has approached, the rate of survival is less than 1 per cent.

Hopes were raised on Wednesday when a Canadian aircraft equipped with underwater search technology detected periodic banging sounds in the area. These could have been the submersible’s occupants banging on its wall to help rescuers locate them. But as of Wednesday evening, the vehicle remains missing.

On board, the submersibles are OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

