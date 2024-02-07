Deepfake Deception Unleashed: Scammers Steal $26 Million In Corporate Heist

In a significant development, scammers leveraged cutting-edge deepfake AI technology to stage a heist. They stole a staggering $26 million from a well-known multinational corporation. The bold scheme unfolded as the scammers cunningly impersonated the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during a video conference call. One of them compelled a financial employee of the Multi national company to facilitate 15 illegal transactions. The incident is a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the rapidly growing world of artificial intelligence (AI).

Reports claim that the malicious actors were armed with refined deepfake AI capabilities. They executed the planned theft by masquerading as high-ranking company executives. Using AI’s powerful capabilities, they invited a financial staffer to partake in a seemingly routine company meeting. The fraudsters set their wicked plan in motion once the victim joined the virtual meeting room.

During the fake conference call, the fraudsters manipulated their appearance and voice using deepfake AI. The unsuspecting victim thought that he was interacting with the bona fide CFO and colleagues. After that, he was forced to make a series of financial transactions involving five local bank accounts, with an accumulative worth of $200 million Hong Kong dollars. It is equivalent to approximately $26 million. After the video conference ended and the financial transactions had been accomplished, the employee tardily contacted the company’s head office, finally discovering the heavy mistake that he had made. The incident came to light back in January when he received a private message from the company’s purported UK-based CFO, that he was involved in a complex web of deception.

Hong Kong police immediately launched an investigation. It was revealed that the fraudsters had pre-downloaded videos of the targeted executives. Henceforth, they used AI technology to superimpose fake voices onto the video conference, further improving the fantasy of authenticity. According to Senior Superintendent Baron Chan Shun-ching, the fraudster downloaded videos in advance and then used AI to add fake voices to the video conference.