Deepfake Video of Virat Kohli Criticizing Shubman Gill Goes Viral

A deepfake video has been circulating online that features Virat Kohli, one of India’s most iconic cricketers, seemingly criticizing Shubman Gill. The video is a fake created using artificial intelligence technology.

Video Content

The video appears to be a clip from an interview with Graham Bensinger, a well-known sports journalist. In the clip, Kohli is seen talking about his career and comparing himself to other cricketers. However, the audio has been manipulated to make it sound like Kohli is saying negative things about Shubman Gill.

Identifying the Deepfake

While the video may seem convincing at first glance, there are several signs that it is a deepfake. Here are a few things to look out for:

Audio Quality: Listen carefully to the audio. Deepfakes often have subtle distortions or artifacts in the sound.

The Dangers of Deepfakes

Deepfakes can be used to spread misinformation, damage reputations, and even manipulate elections. It is important to be aware of the risks of deepfakes and to be critical of information that you see online.

Conclusion

The deepfake video of Virat Kohli criticizing Shubman Gill is a reminder of the dangers of this technology. It is crucial to be vigilant and to verify information before sharing it with others.