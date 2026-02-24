DeepSeek Trained AI Model on NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chip Despite US Ban, Official Says

A senior U.S. administration official has said that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek trained its upcoming artificial intelligence model using NVIDIA’s Blackwell chip, raising concerns over the DeepSeek Blackwell chip case despite U.S. export controls that prohibit shipments of the processor to China.

The claim suggests a potential violation of U.S. trade restrictions and could intensify tensions between Washington and Beijing over access to high-end AI semiconductors.

According to the official, the U.S. believes DeepSeek may attempt to remove technical indicators that could reveal the use of American chips in its systems. The Blackwell processors are reportedly clustered at a data center in Inner Mongolia, an autonomous region in China.

The official did not disclose how the U.S. government obtained the information or how the chips were acquired. However, they emphasized the administration’s position: Blackwell chips are not authorized for export to China.

Neither NVIDIA nor DeepSeek immediately responded to requests for comment. The U.S. Commerce Department also did not provide a response.

Export Controls and Strategic Technology Restrictions

Under current U.S. export regulations, shipments of Blackwell chips to China are barred. The restrictions are designed to limit access to advanced semiconductor technology that powers large-scale AI model training.

The development could further complicate policy debates in Washington about how to balance national security concerns with global semiconductor trade. Some policymakers argue that strict export controls are essential to prevent military or strategic applications of advanced AI systems. Others contend that limiting sales may accelerate domestic Chinese innovation by forcing local alternatives.

The issue has become increasingly central as AI competition intensifies between the two countries.

Political Divide Over Chip Policy

The news comes amid ongoing discussions within the U.S. government about semiconductor export rules.

Former President Donald Trump previously opened the door to allowing a scaled-down version of the Blackwell chip to be sold in China before later reversing course and signaling that the most advanced chips should remain reserved for U.S. companies.

Separately, approvals for shipments of NVIDIA’s second-most advanced chips, known as the H200, have faced scrutiny. While some policymakers argue that controlled exports with safeguards could maintain U.S. technological leverage, others warn that even restricted access could pose security risks.

The latest confirmation regarding Blackwell usage may influence future decisions about whether Chinese firms should be allowed to purchase advanced chips under any conditions.

Allegations of Model “Distillation”

The U.S. official also suggested that DeepSeek’s model may have relied on a technique known as “distillation”, a process in which outputs from established AI systems help train newer models.

Distillation can allow a smaller model to replicate aspects of a larger, more advanced system’s capabilities. The official said the training may have incorporated models from leading U.S. AI companies, echoing prior allegations raised in the industry.

DeepSeek previously drew global attention after releasing AI models that reportedly rivaled some leading U.S. systems, raising concerns in Washington about technological parity in the AI race.

Broader Implications for the AI Race

If confirmed, the reported use of Blackwell chips would highlight the difficulty of enforcing export controls in a global technology ecosystem where hardware supply chains are complex and often opaque.

The issue also highlights growing geopolitical competition in advanced computing. High-performance AI chips are now considered critical infrastructure for training large language models, powering data centers, and developing next-generation applications.

What Happens Next?

The U.S. Commerce Department oversees export controls and has not yet commented on how the latest development may affect ongoing policy decisions.

It remains unclear whether the confirmation will influence future approvals related to NVIDIA’s H200 chips or other semiconductor export frameworks.

As tensions over AI technology continue to grow, the case highlights the increasingly central role of advanced semiconductors in global economic and strategic competition.

Further updates are expected as both governments and companies respond to the claims.