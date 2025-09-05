A Chinese startup, DeepSeek, is working on a new kind of artificial intelligence. The company wants to compete directly with big US players like OpenAI. The upcoming model of DeepSeek is designed with advanced AI agent features, a new frontier in the fast-changing tech world.

DeepSeek is based in Hangzhou. According to people familiar with the project, the new AI model will be able to carry out multi-step tasks for users with very little guidance. It is also being designed to learn from past actions. That means it will not just follow commands, but also improve itself over time.

This work places DeepSeek in the global race to develop true AI agents. These systems are seen as the next stage of artificial intelligence. Unlike simple chatbots, agents can handle more complex actions, such as planning a trip or debugging computer code. Liang Wenfeng, the company’s founder, is pushing his team to finish the project by the end of this year.

DeepSeek Set to Launch Advanced AI Agent By the End of This Year

The company first made headlines in January with its R1 platform. That system surprised the industry because it could mimic human reasoning. Reports said the R1 only cost a few million dollars to develop but still performed as well as, or even better than, some OpenAI products. This success raised expectations for DeepSeek.

Since then, however, progress has slowed. The company only released small updates after R1, while rivals in both China and the US introduced many new models. Analysts believe the delay may be due to challenges in training or development. Others think Liang is being extra cautious, choosing accuracy and reliability over speed.

The new project shows that DeepSeek is determined to stay competitive. Its agent-focused model is part of a larger trend across the AI industry. In recent months, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic have all launched their own versions of AI agents. These tools aim to boost productivity by helping people manage personal and professional tasks with less effort.

Another Chinese startup, Manus AI, has also attracted attention with what it calls a general AI agent. The global shift suggests that the industry sees autonomous AI as the next big step. A recent Goldman Sachs report predicted that AI agents could significantly increase business productivity in the future.

Still, there are challenges. Current AI agents often require a lot of supervision. They are not yet capable of handling complex real-world actions without mistakes. DeepSeek’s goal is to reduce that need for oversight and create a system that can truly act independently.

Compared with bigger Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent, DeepSeek has kept a lower profile. Alibaba’s Qwen models, for example, have already gained strong popularity. But DeepSeek hopes that its upcoming release will once again surprise the market, just like the R1 did.

The world is now watching. If DeepSeek succeeds, it could position itself as a serious competitor to both Chinese and American AI leaders. The final quarter of this year may reveal whether the startup can deliver another breakthrough.