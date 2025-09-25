Delays in key IT Ministry Projects Cast Doubt Over PM Shehbaz’s Digital Pakistan Vision

Two major Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication have been delayed due to the absence of a mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Planning Commission, sources told.

Officials confirmed that no physical work has begun on the initiatives, even as the first quarter of the fiscal year is set to end on September 30. Both projects carry a combined cost of under one billion rupees, an amount that falls within the approval powers of the ministry’s Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP). However, execution cannot move forward without clearance from the Planning Commission.

According to ministry sources, the stalled projects include the establishment of a Command and Control Fusion Centre in Islamabad and the creation of Artificial Intelligence hubs and training centres under the National AI Development Programme. The initiatives are linked to the recently approved National AI Policy, which requires the setup of AI hubs, data centres, and training facilities across the country to ensure effective implementation.

Officials noted that the Planning Commission is prioritising mega projects worth several billion rupees, leaving relatively smaller but strategically critical projects awaiting clearance. The delay, they warned, could slow progress on Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda.

“These initiatives are directly tied to future digital policy and national security,” a ministry source said, adding that the postponement risks undermining the government’s Digital Pakistan vision.