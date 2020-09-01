Delete These Apps from Play Store or you will Have to Suffer
Google play store is full of Malware android apps, and Android users need to be extra vigilant while downloading any app in their devices. With the days growing, the malware attacks are also increasing and can rob users for hundreds or thousands of dollars without even raising any red flags.
Cybersecurity workers keep on letting us know about the dozen apps that have some malicious activities; however users keep on ignoring and download these apps, which are only aimed at looting people with their malicious phenomenon.
Delete These Apps from Play Store or you will Have to Suffer
Google has not taken any action against these apps, and most of them are still available on the Google Play store, and many users are downloading them. So before you become a victim of these apps, you should surely go through the list of these apps and delete them If you have installed any of them on your devices.
- File Converter & JPEG Converter
- Recover deleted photos, Photo backup
- Screen recorder: Game recorder
- Photo grid mixer : Insta grid & photogrid
- Search by Image: Image Search – Smart Search
- Dynamic Wallpaper
- Gametris Wallpaper
- Tell Shortvideo
- Fontmoji
- Video Magician
- Xstar: Sleep and Mindfu – Apps on Google Play
- Palmistry Astrology
- Futurescope
- Fortune Mirror
- Prank Call Free Lite
- Fake Chat Conversation – Prank
- Old Me
- My Replica 2: Ethnic Origin, Celebrity Look-Alike
- Live GO Map 2020 for Poke Radar
- IV GO Calculator for Poke GO Genie
- Hy G File Scanner
- Montage
- Zynoa Wallpaper
- Futurescope
The point is how to keep yourself safe from such apps. The best practice to keep yourself safe from Google Play Installed threat is to carefully browse user reviews and don’t rely on five-star rating apps. Five-star ratings can easily be generated or manipulated from machines as well.
If you have downloaded any app, and you notice some obnoxious or strange behavior, you need to unsubscribe that app as soon as possible.
Also Read: Users in the EEA can Explore other countries’ Google Play Stores