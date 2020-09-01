Google play store is full of Malware android apps, and Android users need to be extra vigilant while downloading any app in their devices. With the days growing, the malware attacks are also increasing and can rob users for hundreds or thousands of dollars without even raising any red flags.

Cybersecurity workers keep on letting us know about the dozen apps that have some malicious activities; however users keep on ignoring and download these apps, which are only aimed at looting people with their malicious phenomenon.

Delete These Apps from Play Store or you will Have to Suffer

Google has not taken any action against these apps, and most of them are still available on the Google Play store, and many users are downloading them. So before you become a victim of these apps, you should surely go through the list of these apps and delete them If you have installed any of them on your devices.

File Converter & JPEG Converter

Recover deleted photos, Photo backup

Screen recorder: Game recorder

Photo grid mixer : Insta grid & photogrid

Search by Image: Image Search – Smart Search

Dynamic Wallpaper

Gametris Wallpaper

Tell Shortvideo

Fontmoji

Video Magician

Xstar: Sleep and Mindfu – Apps on Google Play

Palmistry Astrology

Futurescope

Fortune Mirror

Prank Call Free Lite

Fake Chat Conversation – Prank

Old Me

My Replica 2: Ethnic Origin, Celebrity Look-Alike

Live GO Map 2020 for Poke Radar

IV GO Calculator for Poke GO Genie

Hy G File Scanner

Montage

Zynoa Wallpaper

