Demand For Smuggled Phones Thrives In AJK,GB

According to the latest reports, the usage of smuggled phones in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region has recently increased in Pakistan. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) claims that it is due to the non-implementation of the Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System (DIRBS) in the areas. The point worth mentioning here is that the mobile phone operator in AJK & GB region is the Special Communications Organisation (SCOM) and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication owns it. Unlike the rest of the country, the DIRBS does not apply to its connections which has thrived the usage of smuggled handsets in these areas.
Usage Of Smuggled Phones Increased!!!
If you don’t know let me tell you that DIRBS is actually designed to identify non-compliant devices operating on local mobile networks including Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, and Zong4G. The good part about this system is that it automatically registers compliant devices operating on mobile networks and ultimately blocks non-compliant devices.
According to a source, despite the complete deadlock in local manufacturing and import of mobile phones, around 100,000 mobile phones are smuggled into AJK and Gilgit Baltistan region every month. All the non-duty paid mobile phones smuggled from Dubai have made their way to AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan region. Zeeshan Mianoor, Deputy Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association stated:
“The monthly sales of local mobile phones were around 2 million devices and around 8-10 percent of it was in AJK and GB region.”
Muhammad Ishaq Jalal, a Skardu-based journalist further added:
“The unregistered phones do not work in the mainland country but operate on SCOM and the same connection works in mainland Pakistan on the Ufone network due to the agreement between SCOM and Ufone”
The point worth mentioning here is that the new phones are quite expensive. On the other hand, used smartphones can be bought at reasonable prices in the GB region mainly because many of them are blocked in mainland Pakistan. They are either not registered with PTA or stolen and the IMEI has been blocked. PTA says that both the authority and the Ministry of IT and Telecom have requested the Cabinet Division to ensure the implementation of DIRBS on SCOM.
Also Read: Innovating to Meet the Evolving Needs of Pakistani Customers: A Discussion with Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan – PhoneWorld