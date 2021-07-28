DEMO and KPITB delivered the first SheMeansBusinessTraining Workshop for Women Entrepreneurs

DEMO and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) are pleased to share that they have launched SheMeansBusiness training workshops in Durshals, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The first 3-day digital marketing and financial management workshop was conducted in Durshal Peshawar.

Launched in 2016, the SheMeansBusiness program by Facebook supports women-owned enterprises to enter the digital economy through skills training and business inspiration. Global research reinforces the importance of women entrepreneurship as a building block in leading the economic progress of a country. To carry this mission forward, DEMO, along with KPITB, partnered to conduct a series of 3-day capacity building training workshops across the seven Durshal community spaces. Durshals are community spaces based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which aim to provide youth with an opportunity to collaborate, innovate, access training, and launch new businesses.

The training was attended by women entrepreneurs belonging to various industries; from hospitality and recreation, to healthcare and education. Through presentations and practical demonstrations, they were taught skills related to the use of social media tools, content creation, online marketing, and financial management.

Muhammad Bin Masood, CEO at DEMO, while speaking at the workshop commented: “I am very pleased to see the response and motivation of our participants. The launch of SheMeansBusiness program will help women from KPK to learn from a world class curriculum and apply digital and financial literacy tools to improve their businesses. I believe digital skills are the skills of the present and the future and it pleases me to be able to play a part in imparting knowledge to a talented pool of women entrepreneurs. I am very excited and looking forward to the response we receive in the upcoming workshops at the rest of the Durshals.”

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Managing Director KPITB remarked, “The launch of this program has created an exciting opportunity for the entrepreneurs who want to equip themselves with the required expertise to be successful in this digital age, especially women-led businesses. Seeing the response, I am very hopeful that this initiative will help in advancing the scope of digital skills of KPK’s women entrepreneurs and bring a significant change in our economy.”

The next workshops will be conducted in the upcoming months in Durshals at Abbottabad, Swat, Swabi, Bannu and Mardan.

Check out? https://www.phoneworld.com.pk/software-parks-in-kp/