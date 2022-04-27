DEMP Announces a Logo Design Competition on Pakistan’s 75th Anniversary

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) announced a Logo Design Competition on the eve of Pakistan’s 75th anniversary (Diamond Jubilee). All national citizens & overseas Pakistanis can participate in the competition. The last date for the submission of the logo design is 15th May 2022. The below mentioned are the terms and conditions for the competition.

A cash prize of Rs. 500,000 will be given to the winner.

Logos can be emailed to [email protected] in soft form.

Only one logo will be chosen following a comprehensive review by a panel, and no appeals against the result will be permitted.

To obtain the prize money, the winner must submit complete source files.

The winner will have no copyright claims on the final design.

After the deadline, any more logos sent to the email will not be entertained.

Plagiarism is strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, all those who wish to participate in the competition will have to submit a logo competition application form. You can the form by clicking on this link.

About DEMP:

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) is an attached Department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Directorate provides information regarding national policies, accomplishments, and programs of the government by establishing tight relationships with members of the electronic media in order to foster informed public opinion.

As a reputable source of reference at home and abroad, DEMP produces, archives, and distributes current and archival documentaries and publications with rare records on the Pakistan Movement. DEMP has also commissioned a cutting-edge Media Monitoring and Tracking Centre that can monitor up to 50 TV channels simultaneously.

