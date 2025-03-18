The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology meeting took an unexpected turn when the Deputy Secretary of the IT Ministry was expelled for misleading Federal Minister Shaza Fatima about Senate rules. The heated session also featured a fiery debate over the Rs. 8 billion Virtual Studio Project, exposing internal rifts within the committee.

Deputy Secretary Expelled as Senate IT Committee Clashes Over Virtual Studio Project

The drama unfolded when the Deputy Secretary of the IT Ministry provided incorrect information about Senate committee rules, which Federal Minister Shaza Fatima then read aloud during the meeting. Senator Palwasha Khan pointed out the error and stated that the official misled the minister. As a result, the committee took the rare step of expelling the Deputy Secretary from the session for providing false guidance.

The Committee Chairperson announced that they would bring a motion of privilege against the Deputy Secretary for undermining the integrity of the meeting. Furthermore, the chairperson demanded an apology from Minister Shaza Fatima, arguing that she bears responsibility for presenting incorrect rules to the committee — whether she knew they were wrong or not.

“If the IT Minister does not apologize, we will highlight this matter in the minutes,” warned the committee chairman, signalling that the issue would not be quietly brushed aside.

Clash Over Virtual Studio Project Briefing

The meeting also included a briefing on the Rs. 8 billion Virtual Studio Project, which quickly escalated into a heated exchange between Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and the Committee Chairperson.

Shaza Fatima asserted that Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules were followed in the project’s bidding process. However, the discussion took a sharp turn when she questioned the presence of certain parties at the meeting.

“How can you call a party to a meeting and listen to them?” she asked, implying that external influence might be at play.

Senator Palwasha Khan rebutted the accusation, stating, “We did not call a company; they came themselves. Any ordinary citizen can participate in our committee.”

Shaza Fatima disagreed, arguing that the meeting was a parliamentary committee, not an open forum where anyone could attend. “If that’s the case, my whole party might as well attend the meeting,” she remarked sarcastically, escalating the tension further.

Bidding Process Breakdown: One Company vs. Fresh Bids

The IT Ministry officials proceeded to explain the Virtual Studio Project’s bidding process, revealing that:

Four companies participated in the initial bidding.

Three companies failed to meet the technical qualification criteria.

Only one company passed the qualification stage. The ministry stated that under PPRA rules, a project can legally be awarded to a single qualifying company if no others meet the requirements.

However, Ignite — a technology innovation arm under the ministry — intervened, reporting that the project board decided to restart the bidding process. Officials clarified that:

In the first round, the committee opened all financial bids but did not open the technical proposals from the disqualified companies due to their failure to qualify.

The board, citing PPRA regulations, decided to reopen the bidding to ensure a fair, competitive process.

The second round of bids saw all proposals and technical qualifications reviewed properly.

Ignite defended the decision, saying the board has the authority under PPRA rules to restart bidding when necessary.

What Happens Next?

The meeting ended on a tense note, with Minister Shaza Fatima leaving the room after the confrontation. The demand for her apology, coupled with the upcoming motion of privilege against the Deputy Secretary, leaves the ministry in a politically sensitive position.

The controversy surrounding the Virtual Studio Project — especially the handling of bids and allegations of favouritism — could further complicate the project’s future. The committee appears divided, with one side backing the ministry’s stance on PPRA compliance and the other side pushing for greater transparency.

We will see whether Minister Shaza Fatima issues an apology or stands her ground. One thing is certain: the Senate IT Committee meeting has exposed not only procedural failures but also a deepening rift within the leadership of the country’s technology sector.

