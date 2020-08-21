The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many sectors, but some segments have gained benefit because of it. Among those few segments, one is Information technology. As the Federal Minister for Information and Telecommunication, Syed Aminul Haque, while addressing the IT Export Awards 2019, said that Pakistan’s Information and Technology industry had been swiftly progressing, and every possible step is being taken to support and promote this sector.

Despite COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan’s IT Industry is on a Road of Success: Federal Minister

The minister said that the role of the Telecommunication and IT sector has been essential in Pakistan’s economic growth. Haque also told that the government of Pakistan had shown keen interest in working closely with the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sector for adopting such policies and measures that would eventually energize both exports and technology upgradation along with adoption.

In addition to that, Haque informed the participants that the fiscal year 2019 – 2020 has proven to be a splendid year for IT and ITeS export.

During the event, Amin ul Haque said:

A record of $1.231 billion has been received in IT and ITeS export remittances at a growth rate of 23.7 1% compared to fy19. We are setting a target of 5 billion for IT export remittances by fy23 and will provide all the necessary support to achieve the target.

The Minister also added that the IT industry could become one of the largest industries highlighting that the national exchequer was flourishing because of IT export.

Furthermore, he said that progress is underway on the IT Park Islamabad, and the IT park for Gilgit Baltistan will be inaugurated soon, and work has also been started for the IT Park Karachi.

At the end of the event, Amin stated,

Events such as these need be held more frequently. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Pakistan Software Export Board is making all possible efforts to facilitate the IT industry. My doors are open for viable suggestions for improving the IT industry growth.

