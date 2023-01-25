Destiny 2 Servers Are Down: Will Remain Offline For Bug Fixes

Advertisement

Recently, Bungie which is the developer behind the popular space fantasy game Destiny 2 has taken down the game’s servers today. They took this action after a bug appeared causing players to lose progress on Triumphs, Seals, and Exotic Catalysts. The Destiny 2 fans know very well that milestones represent a player’s effort, skill, and time investment into the game. So, it was very important for Bungie to take the necessary steps in order to eliminate this issue and restore the achievements of the players that were affected. For that purpose, the servers had to be taken offline for maintenance so that the bug fails to do its part. The developers need to investigate and work on a solution.

Destiny 2 Servers Are Down!!!!!!!

Recent reports confirm that Destiny 2 will remain offline “into the evening” through the official Bungie Help Twitter account. The developers promise to share more information regarding this matter. The servers will come back up soon as promised by the company. The point notable here is that it was a potential fix for the bug before this update was announced.

The developer claimed that as part of its efforts in order to fix this bug and restore player achievements, all Destiny 2 player accounts across Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation will be rolled out back to their state on January 24, 2023, at 8:20 a.m. PST / 11:20 a.m. EST. The bad piece of news is that, unfortunately, all loot and achievements earned by players after this time will be lost. However, the developers ensure that all players affected by the bug will get their Triumphs, Seals, and Exotic Catalyst progress back.

The point worth mentioning here is that Destiny 2 has suffered from many technical issues over the course of the last few months. Bungie disabled the game’s application programming interface (API) for multiple days several times due to other problems. Previously, some reports claimed that players lost loot and quest progress after getting taken out of the game by “weasel” networking errors. Hopefully, these kinds of issues won’t affect the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall which is the game’s newest expansion DLC coming on February 28.

