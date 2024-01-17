Developers Can now Refer third party payment Methods in their iOS apps

After three years of legal battle between Apple and Epic Games, the Supreme Court finally concluded the proceedings and gave the ruling against Apple. It implies that Apple will now have to allow developers to reference third-party payment methods in their iOS apps. The Supreme Court ruling was originally given by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in 2021, which opposed Apple’s “anti-steering” measures. At the time, the Silicon Valley giant appealed that ruling, which delayed its actual implementation. However, as per a credible source, the Supreme Court has now refused to consider Apple’s appeal. Therefore, the company will have to comply with the original court ruling made in 2021.

Background:

Epic Games challenged Apple’s strict guidelines by introducing an alternative payment system for IAPs (inter-app payments) in Fortnite back in 2020. Apple reacted by deleting the game from the App Store, as its developer guidelines explicitly prohibit the introduction of an alternative payment system. Consequently, Epic Games took Apple to court for its monopolistic practices.

On the other hand, when the new ruling takes effect, developers will be able to reference other payment methods in their iOS apps. Nonetheless, implementing payment processing systems in the iOS apps themselves will still be banned. Consequently, apps such as Spotify will now have the option to guide users to their websites for premium service sign-ups. Users, however, won’t have the ability to make direct payments within apps unless developers opt for Apple’s billing system.

This is good news for developers intending to evade Apple’s 15% to 30% commission fees. The recent ruling mandates Apple to allow referencing alternative payment methods, but it doesn’t explicitly stop the company from levying commissions if it chooses to do so.

