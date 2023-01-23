Advertisement

According to recent reports, the development of Marvel’s Avengers is coming to an end. The game’s developer, Crystal Dynamics, has announced that the game will not receive any new updates after March 31st, with support ending on September 30th.

Is Marvel’s Avengers Coming To A Close?

The point notable here is that despite the development coming to an end, the fans will still be able to play the game in both single-player and multiplayer modes. The developer Crystal Dynamics further says that it can’t guarantee that the company will be able to address issues that occur after support ends.

However, let me tell you that the last and final balance update of the game will take place in March. The good part of the news for the Avenger’s fans is that all cosmetics, including Outfits, Takedowns, and Nameplates will be available for free and without the purchase of credits. The company claims to convert any remaining credits into in-game resources. In addition, it will also provide a chart for the types and number of resources you’ll get based on the credits you have. Let’s have a look at that:

This game was released a little over two years ago by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics. The fact is that Marvel’s Avengers dealt with technical issues and lackluster reviews since its launch. Even some critics say the game failed to meet expectations. Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda even admitted the game produced a disappointing outcome and that’s why it was later sold to the Embrace Group last May. Crystal Dynamics’ stated:

“We know this is disappointing news as everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We’re so, so grateful that you came on this adventure with us.” Advertisement

Let me tell you that users can still purchase used physical copies of Marvel’s Avengers for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs after September 30th. However, the game will no longer be available for purchase online.

